Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace: Community Player Ratings

This match reportedly almost didn’t happen. Crystal Palace tried to appeal to the Premier League to postpone the match after a few positive COVID-19 positives within the playing squad. Their appeal was denied, and Tottenham Hotspur rolled to a 3-0 win over a Palace side down to ten men after Wilfried Zaha picked up two first half yellow cards. Spurs got goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura (who also had two assists), and Son Heung-Min. More importantly, Spurs were able to rest Kane, Sonny, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with another match coming up on Tuesday at Southampton.

