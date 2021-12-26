Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace: Spurs fire past ten-man Palace

It took a while to get going, but Tottenham Hotspur got their win and another three points in the bag today at home against Crystal Palace. Spurs got first half goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura, and were put in the drivers’ seat midway through the first half after Wilfried Zaha picked up a second yellow card and was sent packing. From there it was pretty much all Tottenham. Son Heung-Min added an insurance goal in the second, and Antonio Conte was able to rest all of Kane, Son and Hojbjerg for large stretches of the second period. The final score ended 3-0.

Here are some of my notes from the match.

Reactions