Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Right back at it

Christmastime is the best time to start believing. Tottenham Hotspur is not going to win the Premier League, but this team is looking like the real deal. Fourth place is just about the expectation now and there could be a trophy ahead as well. It has been just six league matches, but Antonio Conte’s side looks much different than under the past two regimes.

Sunday’s thorough win over Crystal Palace follows a very strong effort against Liverpool. The offense looks completely revitalized, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son showing no shortage of venom in the Spurs counterattacks. The team has already scored more league goals under Conte (12) than in nine matches with Nuno Espirito Santo (9).

The festive period is finally picking up for Tottenham after a few Covid postponements. The squad will be back in action on Tuesday against Southampton, who has struggled this year but did upset West Ham in London on Boxing Day. Not much time to rest, but this is a prime opportunity for three more points.

Southampton (t-12th, 20pts) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (5th, 29pts)

Date: Tuesday, December 28

Time: 10:00 am ET, 3:00 pm UK

Location: St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England

TV: NBCSN (USA), Amazon Prime Video (UK)

The biggest challenge for Southampton this year has been scoring, with actual production falling way below a decent xG tally. This should not worry Conte’s back three, which has recorded four clean sheets already despite a rotating cast. Japhet Tanganga came in for Ben Davies against Palace and more or less did alright, though the Welshman will likely return to the lineup.

Meanwhile the wingbacks continue to make a big impact, with Emerson Royal notching an assist and providing some options out wide in transition. Sergio Reguilon (and Ryan Sessegnon) are seemingly always in the box on the other side, and it is no coincidence that the team is generating far more scoring opportunities now.

Interestingly, Conte has had success with both the 5-3-2 and his apparently preferred 3-4-3. His affinity for the latter has to due with Lucas Moura, who has rewarded the manager with both his contributions and efforts. Few attackers seem to be as willing to drive the ball forward, and the Brazilian put that on display by having a hand in all three goals on Boxing Day.

Three themes