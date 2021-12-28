The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, December 28

Hey, everyone!

Happy Tuesday that feels a little bit like a Saturday!

Ramble of the Day

This is one rare days where the Premier League does a Saturday schedule on a weekday, making the Hoddle a weird place. There’s a game seven and a half hours after this publishes, and a pretty small amount of time for anyone here to have conversations that aren’t related to today’s match.

As a result, I don’t have any large points to make today. I do, though, come with a tweet that feels on topic:

Mom is watching Korean Broadcasting System news this morning



The only EPL coverage is, of course, Son Heung-Min@maxjrosenthal pic.twitter.com/vfXSp65Gjp — O Little Tom of Bethlehem ⛄️ (@TomHeartsTanks) December 27, 2021

It’s a great snapshot of how big a deal Son Heung-min is in South Korea, which I’m sure surprises few of you at this point. It’s also just a nice thing to share on a Tottenham website, because being a part of the fanbase is creating a Son appreciation zone. (I hope he does get some rest today, though!)

tl;dr: The seconds are ticking until kickoff, so there’s no time for a full Hoddle. Here’s a tweet about Son Heung-min instead.

Stay informed, read this: Allison Torres Burtka interviews ex-track and field athlete Wyomia Tyus, a three-time Olympic gold medalist who “paved the way for today’s athlete activists” for the Guardian

Links of the Day

103 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Premier League’s latest round of testing.

Lyon and Paris FC were disqualified from the Coupe de France after their cup tie was abandoned because of fan violence.

Washington Spirit investors threatened legal action against managing owner Steve Baldwin over his refusal to sell his shares of the club to the highest bidder.

A longer read: Bria Sandalow on new Chicago Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson and the growing group of Black coaches in MLS for the Chicago Sun-Times