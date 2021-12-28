Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread and how to watch

Just 48 hours removed from their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur are at it again on the south coast to take on Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium. Southampton picked up a huge win against West Ham United on Sunday, grabbing three crucial points to get them firmly in the mid-table. While I don’t think they’re relegation threatened because the current bottom three are awful, we all know every point matters and the Saints can rest a little easier on 20 points at the midway point of the season.

As for Spurs, Antonio Conte have this squad clicking on both ends of the pitch. Spurs find themselves six points out of fourth but have three matches in hand on Arsenal due to all the postponements from the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re expecting some healthy rotation given the quick turnaround but three more points would be perfect going into 2022.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, Hampshire, England

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

When: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00 AM EST

TV: NBC Sports Network (USA)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!