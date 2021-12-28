Southampton 1-1 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

For the second straight match, Tottenham Hotspur played a team that went down to ten men, but unlike against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Spurs couldn’t put away a short-handed Southampton today at St. Mary’s. Spurs went down early thanks to a thundering James Ward-Prowse goal, but came back via a Harry Kane penalty kick that also sent off Mohammed Salisu in the first half.

Unfortunately, that was the high point. Spurs had two goals waved off by Anthony Taylor or VAR in this one, and played poorly enough that they couldn’t put another past Saints keeper Fraser Forster. The points were shared, with the final score a frustrating 1-1.

Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.