The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, December 3

Hi, all!

At the top today is forward Kyah Simon.

Ramble of the Day

Tomorrow marks my four year Hoddle-versary, and nothing makes for better anniversary fodder than seemingly arbitrary traditions. The traditional American master list of anniversary gifts deems year four the year of fruit and flowers, and my first instinct was to call this a cop out.

My opinion is mostly based on the fact that the same tradition said year three calls for crystal, which is much more extravagant than fruit or flowers. My next instinct was to cut both fruit and flowers some slack — fruit and flowers are both nice things, and maybe the messaging is that it’s cool to take pleasure in low-key but welcome things. (My third instinct was to actually read The Knot’s description relating to fruit and flowers, which are described as a symbol that a “relationship has fully bloomed.” My fourth instinct was to decide it was irrelevant and go with my second instinct.)

Taking pleasure in small things feels like the right way to think about Tottenham, actually. I wouldn’t describe yesterday’s win as the most thrilling, nor as an example of an Antonio Conte team at its best. There were, though, a few good things — goals and wins are always a good thing, and a few players played fairly well. It was a mostly insignificant match, but less problematic than ones in recent history.

I do, though, rank both fruit and flowers higher than yesterday’s match. I would get more pleasure out of both, and certainly more sustenance out of the fruit. I will accept either as gifts, because they’re great gifts for a holiday no one celebrates. (Certain exceptions do apply for the fruit, though.)

tl;dr: It’s my fourth Hoddle-versary tomorrow, so here are a combination of thoughts on Tottenham and fruit.

Stay informed, read this: Lizzie Johnson on Kirk Shipley, a Maryland high school rowing coach charged with first- and second-degree sexual assault for The Washington Post

Links of the Day

Wigan’s Charlie Wyke was discharged from the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at training last week.

Christian Eriksen is training with Danish club Odense as he continues his recovery from a cardiac arrest in June.

Angel City acquired Julie Ertz in a trade from the Chicago Red Stars; the move was one in a series of deals that saw six total players leave the Red Stars.

Michael Carrick left Manchester United following his stint as the interim manager.

A Spanish court rejected La Liga’s appeal over its attempt to hold a match in the United States

A longer read: Daniel Boffey on the latest in Croatia, as corruption and scandal continue to color the reputation of the country’s footballing scene for the Guardian