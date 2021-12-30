The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, December 30

Hello, all!

Ramble of the Day

The New York Times published an article this week predicting food trends in the US for 2022, which is fun if you like both food and the tricky business of predicting. (“Clearly, the prediction game can be a losing one,” Kim Severson argues in the piece. “Trying to forecast food trends is still fun, and sometimes even accurate.”)

It’s a quick and fascinating read, regardless of how accurate it ends up being. The predictions themselves are based in some fact, after all — a prediction about chefs getting creative with chicken is based on trends in lab-grown meat. It makes for one of those Hoddles where I just share my thoughts in bulletpoints, so here I go again:

The guess for ingredient of the year is mushrooms, and I fully support this.

I am pretty curious about lab-grown and plant-based meats, so even if lab-grown chicken isn’t a huge thing in 2022, I’ll still be interested in progressions in this field.

Another thing I’m excited to try? Kelp, if it does get added to menus in the way Severson predicts.

Several sections are about a food trend that I’m enthused by — popular foods from around the world becoming more and more accessible in the States. Before the pandemic-related shutdowns over here, I intended on exploring world foods through the New York restaurant scene as a hobby of sorts that has now been postponed indefinitely. I can’t say I’ll dip into candy that much because I only really care for chocolate, but predictions of foods across Asia being popularized sounds like a lot of fun.

If there’s one food trend I will be rooting for above the others ones, it’ll be that climate change’s impact of coffee will be lessened by the popularity of robusta coffee.

I also support hibiscus being the flavor of the year. It provides a lovely and subtle taste when done right.

The food trend I’m picking above the others is the coffee one, but the one trend on this list I pick above the others is patience. I’m not an optimist on people’s ability to patient, but I would love to be.

tl;dr: The New York Times has a fun read predicting food trends in the US for 2022.

Stay informed, read this: Erica L. Ayala interviews Toronto Six assistant coach Angela James on the need for more female coaches and coaches of color in hockey for Forbes

Links of the Day

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19.

Ex-Argentina international Fabricio Coloccini retired after a 23 year playing career.

Rebecca Welch will become the first woman to referee a men’s FA Cup third round tie when she takes charge of Birmingham City-Plymouth Argyle next month.

John Terry will be a coaching consultant for the Chelsea academy.

A longer read: Rob Harris on a shortage of hotel rooms supporters heading to next year’s World Cup in Qatar may face for the Associated Press