The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, December 31

Hi, everyone!

At the top of today’s Hoddle is forward Rosella Ayane. Also, before I get started, I’d just like to wish everyone a happy and healthy 2022!

Ramble of the Day

Every year, I look forward to journalist/writer Diyora Shadijanova’s Twitter thread recapping the best (read: most hilarious moment) of British television in a given year. It’s a series that never disappoints and this year, I discovered the added treat of seeing TV critic Scott Bryan’s thread of the same theme. Both are wonderful and should be enjoyed in their entirety, but here are some of my favorite entries:

7. When a groom thought he was meeting his bride on Married at First Sight #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/YDC8OrrEef — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 17, 2021

There’s nothing like swiftly delivered humiliation, is there? Hopefully Adam recovers from this just as quickly as he accidentally made a fool of himself, but it is a genuinely funny moment.

10. When @BBCBreakfast decided to put a news reporter on a rollercoaster (just listen out to how he pronounces “MONDAY”) pic.twitter.com/xJsvr9QCd9 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 17, 2021

There are always so many BBC clips that end up on these threads, and this year is no exception. (W1A was a documentary, I always joke.) I am impressed by the reporter’s composure and ability to muster a very clear sentence while on a roller coaster.

17. When Olivia Colman accidentally dunked Jack Whitehall on Graham Norton’s show pic.twitter.com/HSjXLjmmom — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 17, 2021

I am pretty sure Olivia Colman accidentally roasted Jack Whitehall in this clip, which I think makes it more funny.

3. when these contestants got the wrong Homer on Tipping Point pic.twitter.com/N2nhU2t1ui — Diyora Shadijanova (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 29, 2021

I shared this before, but I think with more context I am willing to say confusing Homer the epic poet and Homer Simpson may have been an honest mistake. Preventable, of course, but honest.

8. this shocking moment of arguably the most chaotic British dating tv show of all time pic.twitter.com/DkIqHxXtgW — Diyora Shadijanova (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 29, 2021

I wrote about this last month in more detail, but in case I wasn’t clear enough the first time: no one does reality television like the Brits.

23. when Jodie on Celebs Go Dating clearly didn't know what a "sibling" was pic.twitter.com/cWifAB6xJS — Diyora Shadijanova (Диёра Шадижанова) (@thediyora) December 29, 2021

...What does Jodie think a sibling is?

tl;dr: Clips from my favorite Twitter threads of the year, picking out the funniest moments from British television.

Stay informed, see this: David Gonzalez’s series of photos of Puerto Ricans dancing in the streets of New York for The New York Times

Links of the Day

Leicester-Norwich was postponed because of several COVID-19 cases and injuries at Norwich.

The EFL will reportedly only test symptomatic players for COVID-19 on match days to avoid postponing fixtures.

Manchester City’s João Cancelo was assaulted during a home robbery.

China’s General Administration of Sport banned national team players from getting tattoos.

A longer read: Sid Lowe interviews Cameroon’s André Onana on the impact a doping ban had on his career for the Guardian