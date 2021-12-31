Tottenham’s FA Cup match vs. Morecambe will feature safe standing

Tottenham Hotspur’s first home match of 2022 is Sunday, January 9 against Morecambe in the FA Cup. That match will also be the first match in which safe standing will be used in Tottenham’s home ground in 30 years. Today the club reiterated that there will be two sections converted for safe standing for this match and going forward at all home matches in 2022.

Our Stadium has received approval for licensed safe standing in our South Stand and Away section from 1 January.



Our first home game of the New Year against Morecambe will be one of the first at which standing will be allowed in nearly 30 years.



More information ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 31, 2021

Spurs are one of five UK clubs who successfully appealed the FA to trial safe standing this coming year, joining Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Cardiff City. Several sections in the South Stand for home supporters as well as sections in the away support section have already been converted to safe standing zones. The success of these trials will determine whether or not safe standing is implemented more broadly across the UK in coming years.

In a statement on Tottenham’s website, chairman Daniel Levy said the following:

“The Club has led on lobbying the Government for safe standing at stadia and is delighted that this will now be possible. It delivers choice for fans attending the game - whether home or away supporters - and the vast majority of our fans are in favour of this scheme. We are extremely proud of our ‘safe seating’ design, which ensures both comfort and safety, whether standing or seated, while maintaining the same aesthetics as in all other areas of the stadium.”

Safe standing has been a hot topic of discussion and something that has been fiercely advocated by football fans and supporters organizations across the UK. Football stadiums in the top two divisions have been required by law to be all-seater stadiums since 1994 in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster.

Safe standing typically involves some sort of rail or fold-away seating as well as barriers in front of every row in order to prevent overcrowding in terraces and “crushes” of fans such as those that led to the deaths of 97 fans during an FA Cup semifinal match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. Tottenham’s new stadium was purpose-designed with “future-proof” areas that can be converted to safe standing zones should government regulations fully change. Spurs announced that the ticket holders who are affected by the safe standing change have already been notified, and that foldaway seats will remain should fans decide they wish to sit during a match.