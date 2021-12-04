Saturday football open thread

Happy Spursday, Tottenham fans! It’s the first Spurs match of December, which means we’re officially in the Congested Holiday Fixture Period. You can pretty much expect matches every 3-4 days or so for the next month. That’s great if you love football. It’s not so great if you have a job which does not include watching football as a primary work responsibility.
Anyway, there’s five matches on today, starting with West Ham v. Chelsea in the early match. Have at it! This is your open thread.
Saturday Football Schedule
West Ham vs. Chelsea
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBCSN (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Newcastle vs. Burnley
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: NBCSN (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Wolves vs. Liverpool
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Liverpool vs. Brighton
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Watford vs. Manchester City
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com / Peacock
