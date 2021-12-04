Saturday football open thread

Happy Spursday, Tottenham fans! It’s the first Spurs match of December, which means we’re officially in the Congested Holiday Fixture Period. You can pretty much expect matches every 3-4 days or so for the next month. That’s great if you love football. It’s not so great if you have a job which does not include watching football as a primary work responsibility.

Anyway, there’s five matches on today, starting with West Ham v. Chelsea in the early match. Have at it! This is your open thread.

Saturday Football Schedule

West Ham vs. Chelsea

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBCSN (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs. Burnley

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: NBCSN (USA)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Wolves vs. Liverpool

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs. Brighton

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Watford vs. Manchester City

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com / Peacock