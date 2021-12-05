Tottenham 3-0 Norwich: Spurs power past Canaries with goals from Lucas, Sanchez, Son

Another three points against a relegation-caliber team! That’s good. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Norwich City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, and despite a bit of a tepid start were able to see off the visitors by the final score of 3-0. Tottenham got a first half goal — a real banger — from Lucas Moura, and added second half strikes from Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-Min in what became a pretty comfortable victory.

Here are some of my notes from the match.

Match reactions