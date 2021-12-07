The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, December 7

Hi, all!

At the top today is forward Rosella Ayane.

Ramble of the Day

I saw a tweet teasing Jesse Marsch’s eventual firing from RB Leipzig the other day, processed the information, and then had another thought. It obviously was not the point, but Marsch was wearing a nice jacket and it made me wonder if he was doing that frequently during his time in Leipzig.

Jesse Marsch is set to be sacked as Leipzig manager before their #UCL game with Manchester City, according to Sportbuzzer in Germany. pic.twitter.com/0eJUqDAKdR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 4, 2021

A relatively quick look through Getty Images reveals that while Marsch did not manage to become Europe’s next hyped-about manager, he perfected a particular style of dressing. He became very good at dressing up without looking particularly formal, and always kept it uncomplicated. He also did it in a way I cannot help but applaud as a big fan of jackets — he used a lot of outerwear to hit his style sweet spot.

The great thing about all of these looks is that all of the pieces are relatively simple, but do a great job of creating a cohesive look that is clearly well assembled. A nice coat is a little gesture, but goes a long way in elevating a simple look, and a flexible jacket helps walk the line of dressing up without looking particularly formal.

Diversifying styles and shapes also demonstrate range despite restricting oneself to a very simple set of colors. I love bomber jackets, and this one is no exception. I will, though, take the opportunity to say that while I am a fan of Marsch’s outerwear, I think the gray pants he returns to frequently only work selectively. They seem a little dated here and a more basic pair of jeans might’ve been better here.

Another staple of casual dressing is a sweater to match the aesthetic, and I think this one does a good job of marrying sporty and business casual while staying relatively simple. It’s the much better version of the zip-up cardigan Pep Guardiola was sporting a few years ago — a bulky knit cardigan does not go with a zipper, and it really does not go with a hood.

Marsch wasn’t just a jacket and sweater guy, though. If one is to have a wide range of outerwear for fall, we all know gilets are key. It’s simple but a perfect addition to take a simple outfit to the next level, which Marsch clearly did well while at Leipzig.

I spent years covering Marsch when he was coaching the New York Red Bulls, and this range in outerwear is news to me. I have to imagine much of this is down to the fact that MLS is played during the warmer months of the year, but I think there are enough spring and fall matches to showcase outerwear if one is attempting to showcase outerwear.

He demonstrated a much smaller range of cool weather outfits in New York, usually resorting to a standard suit. He’s genuinely upgraded while keeping it unfussy, which is unlike his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann. It’s funny that I keep doing Leipzig manager style files, but Nagelsmann was interesting! Arguably, he was perhaps too interesting when it came to his formalwear. (Inarguably, though, Nagelsmann did win the on the field battle.)

tl;dr: I accidentally discovered that Jesse Marsch has an eye for classic outerwear.

Stay informed, read this: Barney Ronay on the WTA, which set itself apart by being a rare sporting body to do the right thing by supporting tennis player Peng Shuai for the Guardian

Links of the Day

The Premier League will trial a saliva test to diagnose concussion.

The German FA launched an investigation after Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham questioned the appointment of Felix Zwayer, a referee who was jailed for fixing matches.

NJ/NY Gotham acquired Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger in a trade with the Orlando Pride.

Joey Barton was found not guilty of assaulting Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel when he was the Fleetwood manager.

Minnesota United is investigating Emanuel Reynoso for striking a minor with a gun in Argentina.

A longer read: Suzanne Wrack on Ellen White’s journey to becoming the England women’s team’s top goalscorer for the Guardian