Tottenham Hotspur vs. Stade Rennais Conference League Preview: The end may be near

Note: It appears that this match will proceed as scheduled, but clearly there is a lot of uncertainty right now given the numerous Covid cases among staff and players at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur has put up the type of performance one might expect from this club in non-Champions League European play, on the brink of not advancing from the Europa Conference League group stage. First place is already off the table, and Spurs enter Thursday level with Vitesse for second place.

Second place and a spot in the knockout round will likely come down to tiebreakers, with Tottenham holding a slight two-goal advantage in goal difference. Vitesse faces last place Mura (which has to be super easy, right??) while Spurs host Stade Rennais, so it may be a nervy night of scoreboard watching.

Of course, it should be mentioned that there could be some mixed feelings about actually progressing in this competition. Spurs have a legitimate shot at finishing in the top four for the first time in three seasons, and maybe the reward for enduring these midweek matches is just not worth it. The club might not act that way, but there is a real silver lining should Thursday not end well.

Tottenham Hotspur (t-2nd, 7 pts) vs. Stade Rennais (1st, 11 pts)

Date: Thursday, December 9

Time: 3:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm UK

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport 2 (UK)

On one hand, Tottenham has been looking much better as of late, having won three straight league fixtures with legitimate attacking threat. On the other hand...Mura. The embarrassing 2-1 defeat on Thanksgiving was inexcusable, even more so because of how many regulars it featured. With a reduced pool of players available, this lineup will have to look much different.

The teams drew 2-2 in France in September, but perhaps Rennes will be somewhat uninterested having already locked up the group. The French side sits second in Ligue 1, but this is a winnable contest should Spurs want to advance. It might require more than a close victory though, keeping in mind Vitesse’s likely improvement to its goal differential.

Three themes