Premier League confirms Brighton vs. Tottenham officially postponed

In another announcement that was pretty much a foregone conclusion, Tottenham Hotspur formally announced that Sunday’s match at Brighton & Hove Albion has been postponed due to Tottenham’s ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

We can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion, on Sunday 12 December at 14:00, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon.



In a statement on their website, Spurs apologized to both Brighton and Rennes for the inconvenience of having players contract a potentially deadly disease during a pandemic.

This is quite clearly not a surprise. It would’ve been shocking had the Premier League not agreed to the postponement after Spurs had 20 players and staff test positive for coronavirus this week. Spurs’ training ground has been shuttered for the next three days, with healthy players switching to isolation protocol.

There’s no word about Spurs’ NEXT next match against Leicester a week from today; that match feels like one that could also conceivably be cancelled unless key players are able to fully recover in time, but that’s a decision which will come later on.