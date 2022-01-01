Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread, live blog and how to watch

Happy New Year, everyone! Hopefully your hangovers aren’t bad this morning because Tottenham Hotspur are looking to nab three points at Vicarage Road against relegation-threatened Watford. The Hornets, for lack of a better term, have been pretty putrid as of late in dropping their last five league matches. They currently sit just two points clear of the drop zone above Burnley, Newcastle United and Norwich.

Spurs, meanwhile, are playing leapfrog with West Ham United and Manchester United as of late, trading fifth, sixth and seventh place week in and out. That will almost certainly continue until one of these clubs go on a run. January isn’t going to be easy for Spurs as they face Chelsea three times in five matches with a North London Derby sandwiched in. For now, we focus on Watford and grabbing three points to kick off 2022.

Here's your first Hornets line-up of the New Year!#WATTOT pic.twitter.com/i4BIfPa96o — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 1, 2022

How to Watch

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Vicarage Road, Watford, England

Saturday, January 1, 2022

When: 3:00 PM UK, 10:00AM ET

TV: USA Network (USA)

Streaming: Premier Player HD (UK), DAZN (CAN)

