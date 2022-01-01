Watford 0-1 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 win away to Watford was certainly not a fun match to watch. Faced with a resolute defensive performance by a home side that was desperate for something good to happen this season, Spurs had the vast majority of the ball but had to try and pick a lock in order to get by keeper Daniel Bachmann. They. mostly failed by that metric, but broke through on a set piece in extra time thanks to Son Heung-Min and the head of Davinson Sanchez.

A good match? Nope. A good win? You betcha. Time to rate the players!

