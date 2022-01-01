Watford 0-1 Tottenham: Sanchez header gives Spurs last-gasp win at Vicarage Road

Well, that was certainly a football match. Tottenham Hotspur went to Vicarage Road to play a Watford side that is likely going to struggle to escape relegation, and a club that has gone through five MANAGERS since the last time they had a clean sheet. In an ugly, defensive slog of a match, Tottenham had the vast majority of the ball but faced a resolute Watford defensive performance along with a very good game from keeper Daniel Bachmann.

The match was looking like a mucky goalless draw until a few minutes before time when play was stopped due to a medical emergency in the stands. With several minutes of extra time tacked on, Tottenham’s breakthrough came on a set piece: Son Heung-Min whipped a corner right to the head of Davinson Sanchez, who nodded the ball into the back of the net. It was enough — Spurs got the win and the three points, with the final score 0-1.

Here are my match reactions.

Reactions