The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, January 10

Hi, all.

Like most Hoddles, today’s will be mostly unrelated to yesterday’s game and will begin with me introducing the players at the top: forward Rosella Ayane, defender Shelina Zadorsky, and midfielder Josie Green.

Unlike most Hoddles, though, I want to be very clear about one thing: Feel free to discuss yesterday’s match as much as you’d like, but we have all seen the discourse on Tanguy Ndombele around these parts for years. I kindly ask that you engage in conversations responsibly, and remember this site’s rules on that front.

Ramble of the Day

As I’ve shared before, I love a creative player reveal during the transfer window. Today I present the first entry of the year in this category, Toronto FC’s pictures announcing the signing of Lorenzo Insigne from Toronto. (He will move at the end of the Serie A season.)

The one normal thing here is seeing Insigne sign some papers, a classic way to announce the deal. Everything else is pretty unique, though. I have no idea who picked this place, who styled this place, or where this place is but the messaging is clear here. Insigne is a fancy Italian signing, and the interior decoration is meant to reflect that. (The video announcement featuring Fabrizio Romano is also sending that message.)

As for the decor itself, it’s a fascinating choice. I’m indecisive on how I feel about it — I get the point and it certainly pops, but I’m unsure if I care for the vision. I think the gold and light blue color scheme takes it away from being inherently basic, which is a positive. I also think, deep down, I find the entire staging effort to be very basic. I’m now just stuck between deciding whether or not picking a “classic Italian” setting is fine, even if it is basic. I will say Insigne’s look — the standard look of a rich 30-something who is at least somewhat interested in fashion — contrasts with the setting in a way that I like. I doubt anyone was going to wear a costume and I don’t think Insigne dressed with the location in mind, but the visual contrast makes the imagery more interesting to me.

I guess this is all a long way of saying that the whole thing is interesting, but fine. I do, though, appreciate the creativity.

tl;dr: Toronto FC either arranged for or showed up to a classic Italian-themed photoshoot to announce the signing of Lorenzo Insigne.

Stay informed, read this: William Grimes’ obituary of Oscar winner Sidney Poitier, a pioneer for Black actors in Hollywood who died last week aged 94 for The New York Times

Links of the Day

Nine Senegal players tested positive for COVID-19.

Transfers: Aston Villa signed Philippe Countinho on loan from Barcelona; Newcastle signed Kieran Trippier from Atléti; Roma signed Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal

A longer read: Caitlin Murray argues FIFA’s plan of a biennial World Cup would disadvantage the women’s game for ESPN