Spurs Women announce signing of Finnish midfielder Eveliina Summanen

Tottenham Hotspur Women announced their first signing of the January 2022 transfer window on Monday morning, and are bringing in another Finnish international footballer. Eveliina Summanen is joining Spurs on a contract through 2023, joining from Swedish first division side Kristianstads.

Summanen is now the second Finland international Spurs have on their books after this summer’s acquisition of goalkeeper Tinja-Rikka Korpela, who joined Spurs this past summer. In fact, it’s probably safe to assume that Korpela gave Spurs manager Rehanne Skinner a pretty thorough recommendation of her compatriot. In fact, Korpela more or less goaded Spurs’ Admin into announcing the signing, which is kinda neat.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a ton of information on Summanen to go on. We know she’s 23 years old and plays primarily as a central midfielder. She started every match for a Kristianstads side that finished third in the Damallsvenskan, which ended at the beginning of November, and has 20 caps for Finland. She played over 2600 minutes for club and country in 2021, scoring four goals and tallying one assist in that time.

That all seems good, but I honestly can’t tell you much about what kind of a player she is. What I do know is that Spurs could probably use an upgrade in the midfield alongside Maeva Clemaron if they want to remain among the clubs chasing a Champions League qualification spot this season. Skinner seems to see Summanen as either someone who can help immediately or who is young enough to develop into a contributor. We’ll find out shortly, I suppose.

Spurs Women’s next match is this Sunday when they host West Ham in a London Derby. Kick-off time is 1:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. UK; the match will be streamed on the FA Player.