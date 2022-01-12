The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, January 12

Hi, everyone!

At the top today is defender Molly Bartrip.

Ramble of the Day

I did not plan for this, but maybe this week is real estate week in the Hoddle. There’s another listing that piques interest, mainly because a footballer is listing it: ex-US international Mix Diskerud (currently at Omonia in Cyprus) is looking for a buyer for his New York apartment.

I obviously have not seen what the apartment looked like before Diskerud renovated and put it on the market, but I think the renovation is a job well done. I think it is missing a little bit of color right now, though I don’t necessarily disagree with the aesthetic choices made here. Keeping things neutral is probably the best way to sell the place, and the new residents can add some color through furnishings.

I’ve spent enough time looking through Architectural Digest’s Instagram to know I like the idea of colorful kitchen cabinets and think it might’ve been fun, but I have no idea if that was an option for Diskerud. It’s also something that is completely attached to one’s particular taste and space — Kirsten Dunst’s purple cabinets look beautiful in her kitchen, but they definitely don’t work here.

The white cabinets and countertop are a classic and clean look, as is the white bathroom vanity. It provides a solid foundation for any future buyer, and opens it up for people with many different tastes.

I have no idea how much this costs, but I suppose you could always ask! (I also hope he’s working with a professional and isn’t just listing the apartment on Twitter. Feels like it might be harder to sell that way.)

tl;dr: Mix Diskerud is selling his New York apartment.

Stay informed, read this: actress Gemma Chan on her father and the discrimination suffered by Chinese seamen who served in the British Navy post-World War Ii for the Guardian

Links of the Day

Ex-Turkey international Ahmet Çalık died aged 27 following a car accident.

Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam will sell the club after he received death threats.

The Kansas City Current hired Matt Porter as the team’s new head coach.

A London court ordered Chinese broadcaster PPTV to pay the Premier League £156m following the collapse of their broadcast deal.

A longer read: David Hytner on Mario Marinica’s journey to leading Malawi at this month’s Africa Cup of Nations a month into his coaching tenure for the Guardian