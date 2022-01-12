Telefoot: Napoli, Roma interested in Tanguy Ndombele on loan

Well, that certainly didn’t take long. The boos have barely ceased reverberating around the cavernous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and already we have credible rumors linking Tanguy Ndombele away from the club.

This particular rumor involves two Italian clubs, but a French journalist. Telefoot Mercato’s Julien Meynard had a transfer rumor roundup on Twitter where he discussed Ndombele’s future (or lack of one) at Spurs, and where he might end up by the end of this month.

INFOS TELEFOOT



- Umtiti prolonge... mais pourrait être prêté cet hiver !

- Digne veut partir, et trouve un accord avec Aston Villa

- Ndombélé courtisé en Italie, Mourinho l'a appelé



Toutes les dernières infos de @JulienMaynard sont dans votre Téléfoot Mercato du jour ! pic.twitter.com/HqwqkyxUHf — Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) January 11, 2022

French? I mean of COURSE I don’t speak French, y’all. A capable summary of Meynard’s comments on Tanguy comes courtesy of Get French Football News: Tanguy is now very likely to go out on loan this month, assuming that Tottenham can’t find someone to purchase him outright. Two clubs in Serie A are specifically linked — Napoli is considered the front runner, though Roma is another potential option, with Jose Mourinho apparently even calling Ndombele directly to talk over potentially bringing him to Rome.

Reunited and it feeeeels so gooooood...

Let’s put aside, just for a second, the incredible irony of Jose Mourinho (of all people) turning out to be Ndombele’s ticket out of Tottenham. Napoli wouldn’t at all be a poor place for him to land, if Spurs can get them to pay for all (or even most) of his wages. As I understand it, Julien Meynard is a top tier source for French footballers, and I’ve heard him described as the David Ornstein of Ligue 1. So I’m inclined to believe that there’s something here.

After the Great Shrimp Debacle of 2022, even the most stalwart of Tanguy defenders (like me) has to admit that the odds of him ever finding his way back to the first team at Spurs feels pretty remote at best. If I had to guess (and this is why this blog pays me) I would say Spurs are now feeling pretty motivated to yeet him to Italy or to whatever club is willing to pay his wages, even if it’s just temporary. It’d be crazy to think that this is going to get resolved anytime in the immediate near future, but I’d expect this isn’t the last time we’re going to be hearing about clubs linked with a crazy talented but mercurial French creative midfielder trapped in North London.