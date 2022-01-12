Ajax has sold David Neres, paving the way for a Steven Bergwijn bid

A major domino has just fallen that may pave the way for Steven Bergwijn to leave Tottenham Hotspur. Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Ajax has come to an agreement to sell David Neres to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine for €15m, which opens the door for a bid for Stevie to replace him in Amsterdam.

David Neres set to join Shakhtar Donetsk on a permanent move, done deal confirmed. Paperworks to be prepared now after agreement reached between Ajax and Shakhtar for €16-17m. #transfers



Ajax will push on Steven Bergwijn as new winger. Spurs want more than €15m. #THFC pic.twitter.com/IHFrUoiZqo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2022

Past reports have suggested that Ajax has already had one bid rejected by Spurs for Bergwijn, not because Spurs don’t want to sell him but because the bid was too low. Spurs are looking to recoup most of the £27m they paid for Bergwijn when they purchased him from PSV two seasons ago. €16m (£13m) won’t get Ajax there, but it does give them a fungible foundation with which to work from.

Past reporting has also suggested that Spurs are looking to bring in a replacement for Bergwijn first. That replacement may (or may not) be Wolverhampton’s Adama Traore, but more on that later.

At any rate, this does look like a transfer that has a strong possibility of crossing the finish line. Obviously Ajax has to come to an agreement with Spurs over the transfer fee, but that’s just haggling. I suspect it won’t be long before the two clubs come to an agreement.