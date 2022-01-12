Tottenham 0-1 (0-3) Chelsea: Spurs bounced from League Cup in semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur need an excellent match today and a big win in order to turn around a 2-0 deficit in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final. They got, frankly, neither. Spurs conceded a soft first half goal off of a mistake from backup keeper Pierluigi Gollini and were the victims of three VAR calls that (correctly) ruled out two penalty shouts and a Harry Kane goal. Chelsea won the match 1-0 and the tie 3-0 on aggregate and advance to the League Cup finals. Spurs were left to lick their wounds and prepare for Sunday’s home North London Derby.

Here are some brief reactions to the match.

Reactions