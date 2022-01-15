Saturday football open thread

Happy Saturday, Spurs fans. The article is a bit late, but this is your open thread for all the matches scheduled to take place today. The early match is the big one — Manchester City vs. Chelsea — but there are plenty of other decent matchups too. And it’ll give us all something to do while we wait on the Premier League to decide if there will be a North London Derby tomorrow or not.

Saturday Match Schedule

Norwich City vs. Everton

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Newcastle vs. Watford

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA)

Stream: Peacock

Wolves vs. Southampton

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock