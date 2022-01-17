Erik Lamela wins FIFA The Best Puskas Award for Best Goal of 2021

Back-to-back Puskas Award winners, you’ll never sing that!

Tottenham Hotspur made history today as the first club ever to successfully “defend” a FIFA The Best Puskas Award for Goal of the Season after Erik Lamela won the award for his audacious rabona goal against Arsenal last March.

Here’s Arlo White with the play call if you haven’t seen it. I mean, I know you’ve seen it but now you get to watch it again!

It’s the second straight year that a Tottenham Hotspur player has won the Puskas Award, given to the person who scored the dopest goal in world football during a calendar year. It’s also the first time EVER that a player from the same club has won the award in consecutive years, even though Lamela has since been sold to Sevilla. Last season, that award was taken by Son Heung-Min for his 90-meter dribble and goal against Burnley.

What’s wild is that it’s not even the best rabona goal Lamela has scored in a Tottenham shirt. The one he scored in the Europa League vs. Asteras Tripolis in 2015 is better, and that didn’t even get NOMINATED for a Puskas.

Others are going to say it’s stupid to celebrate a team winning consecutive FIFA The Best individual awards like it’s somehow important. Those people are haters. This rules. Coco rules. That rabona goal in a North London Derby rules. Everything rules.

Now I want a dynasty. Make the other clubs come and take the Puskas away from us. We need, IDK, Giovani Lo Celso to do a backheel nutmeg half-volley off of a corner kick at Stamford Bridge while flipping home fans the bird or something.

Anyway, I’m in love with the Coco. COYS.