Leicester 2-3 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Whoever doesn’t give Stevie a 5 gets banned.

By Dustin George-Miller
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.

