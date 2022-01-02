 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Premier League Open Thread

Roll on 2022!

By Dustin George-Miller
Soccer - Sky Bet Championship - Leeds United v Fulham - Elland Road

Happy Sunday, y’all! Hopefully by now all of you have fully recovered from your New Years Eve celebrations (and Tottenham Hotspur’s late 1-0 win over Watford). Just in time for a whole new day of Premier League football matches, before we take a “breather” for the FA Cup.

Here’s your open thread. The usual match thread rules apply.

Sunday Premier League schedule

Brentford vs. Aston Villa
9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock

Leeds United vs. Burnley
9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Everton vs. Brighton
9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Chelsea vs. Liverpool
11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK

