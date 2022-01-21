The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, January 21

Hi, all!

It’s Friday. It’s time to wing it.

Ramble of the Day

It’s been a minute, but I am struggling to come up with a decent topic for today. I looked through my notes and did not find anything that would work for a Friday that falls a couple of days after a big game and a couple of days before a different big game. (The Friday part is mostly relevant because I’m really feeling the weekend vibe.) I promise I exhausted my options, and I have transcribed a conversation as proof.

Me: “I need help.” Younger sister: “No.” Me: “I haven’t thought of anything for the Hoddle. I’m literally looking at a blank screen.” Older sister: “Tell them they’re on their own.”

There are a number of small things that I could share, but nothing I could muster a serious amount of words. For example, I’m going to share a video of a player missing an easy scoring chance, which is pretty funny. I have nothing more to add, though.

How did Elche miss this pic.twitter.com/MnnSBAcghk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2022

I could also share a clip from El Chiringuito, which remains a very funny show.

Trolling Barcelona fans is what Josep Pedrerol does. pic.twitter.com/MCWWy81uQZ — El Chiringuito in English (@ElChiringuitoEN) January 14, 2022

Some things, short or long, just speak for themselves. I have nothing to add today, which could be the post-graduation version of senioritis: being particularly ready for the weekend. I don’t feel this way every week, but some weekends demand more relaxation than others. We’ve all been there!

I wish rest and relaxation for you all, whenever you need it. I’m clearly in the need for it, but in a very mellow way. I am tired while writing this, but mostly just chill. I will try not to be specific about what rest and relaxation looks like for you — I’m not your boss. Plus, Reese Witherspoon got roasted by Ina Garten just last week for doing the same, so I won’t attempt to make the same mistake.

Ina said fuck productivity pic.twitter.com/Y0IBBBQg7Y — John (@PettiNetty) January 11, 2022

(I’m taking Garten’s side on this, by the way. Do what makes sense for you, even if what Witherspoon is preaching is somewhat low key.)

tl;dr: I somehow got from point a to point b and came up with some thoughts. It’s a ramble in every sense.

Stay informed, read this: Dave Zirin on how the actions of NBA team owners makes the league look hypocritical in its social justice aims for MSNBC

Links of the Day

FIFA will begin limiting the amount of players teams can loan in and out from next season.

UEFA said teams playing in France may have to play without unvaccinated players after French lawmakers put a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place at sporting events.

A longer read: Suzanne Wrack on Coventry United’s journey from voluntary liquidation to an ownership takeover that provides new opportunity for players and staff for the Guardian