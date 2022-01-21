Tottenham Women 1-0 Liverpool: Spurs advance to semifinals of Women’s League Cup

In what was an unfortunate bit of scheduling, Tottenham Hotspur Women kicked off in home quarterfinal match against Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup at the exact same time as the men’s team played Liverpool. Thankfully, the end result was the same — a victory.

Spurs took a while to get going but veteran striker Rachel Williams scored the winner in the 72nd minute to give Spurs the narrow win and their first ever trip to the League Cup semis. Former WSL winners Liverpool were relegated from the top flight last season, but held Spurs scoreless for the majority of the match in what was described as a solid performance. Liverpool are top of the Championship and are looking like favorites to promote back to the WSL next season.

In what is now a rarity in top flight women’s football, this match was not televised or streamed anywhere. We do, however, have highlights courtesy of the team, and while highlights don’t tell the full story it does make it look as though Spurs had a number of good opportunities in this match.

All the highlights from last night's quarter-final victory!

The draw for the semifinals took place on Thursday, and Spurs were drawn against WSL opponents Manchester City in early February. Manchester United will face Chelsea in the other semifinal.

We have been drawn against Manchester City in the semi-final of the #ContiCup!

Tottenham controversially earned their first ever victory over City in September after a City own goal appeared to carom off the hands of Rosella Ayane. After a shaky start, City have righted the ship and are now two points behind Spurs in fifth place with half a season to play. City are an extremely good club and it will take another solid performance to reach Spurs’ first ever top flight final.