L’Equipe: Bryan Gil a loan target for Nice

With it looking more likely that Adama Traore will be joining Tottenham Hotspur before the close of the January transfer window, the next thing we should be asking is “what does this mean for some of Spurs’ other players”? Bryan Gil is now being linked with a move in the next ten days, with L’Equipe reporting (via Get French Football News) that he is a loan target for Nice in Ligue 1.

A potential loan to France makes it sound as though Gil isn’t wanted, though I don’t necessarily think that’s the case. He was considered an exciting young Spanish talent when Spurs signed him in the summer, and there isn’t much that has changed my opinion of him so far this season.

It doesn’t appear as though Conte thinks he’s ready for prime time quite yet, so getting him out on loan where he can play regularly is beneficial to everyone — Bryan has a very high ceiling but won’t reach it if he’s only getting spot minutes on Spurs’ bench, and Tottenham’s main focus is securing top four. Feels like a good move.

I’m not putting the cart in front of the horse here, but this would be a very sensible thing for Tottenham to do. Let’s see if it happens.