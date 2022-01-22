Saturday football open thread

Happy weekend, all! Here’s your open thread for today, including all of today’s matches. That is unless an Arsenal player gets injured and the Premier League decides to cancel Everton vs. Villa or something.

The usual match thread rules apply.

Saturday match schedule

Everton vs. Aston Villa

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Brentford vs. Wolves

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Manchester United vs. West Ham

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Southampton vs. Manchester City

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock, Sky Go