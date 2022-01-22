Saturday football open thread

Happy weekend, all! Here’s your open thread for today, including all of today’s matches. That is unless an Arsenal player gets injured and the Premier League decides to cancel Everton vs. Villa or something.
The usual match thread rules apply.
Saturday match schedule
Everton vs. Aston Villa
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Leeds United vs. Newcastle United
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Brentford vs. Wolves
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Manchester United vs. West Ham
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Southampton vs. Manchester City
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock, Sky Go
