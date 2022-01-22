 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday football open thread

By Dustin George-Miller
Happy weekend, all! Here’s your open thread for today, including all of today’s matches. That is unless an Arsenal player gets injured and the Premier League decides to cancel Everton vs. Villa or something.

The usual match thread rules apply.

Saturday match schedule

Everton vs. Aston Villa
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Brentford vs. Wolves
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Manchester United vs. West Ham
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Southampton vs. Manchester City
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock, Sky Go

