Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread, game time, and how to watch

For the third time in as many weeks, Tottenham Hotspur are playing Chelsea, once again at Stamford Bridge. But while Spurs dropped two to the Blues in the League Cup semifinal earlier this month, now it’s in the Premier League. And this time, Spurs have something they didn’t have the last time around: Eric Dier.

No rotation this time — Antonio Conte will be putting out as strong a team as he can muster. Dier is back in central defense after recovering from injury. Son Heung-Min and Cuti Romero are both close to return, but are unlikely to start until after the upcoming international break. Will Steven Bergwijn be able to duplicate his heroics from midweek? Can Spurs cut Chelsea’s lead over them in the Premier League table to just five points... with Spurs having three matches in hand?

After last week, anything’s possible. Smash ‘em, Tottenham.

Lineups

To be posted one hour before the match.

How to Watch

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Stamford Bridge, London, England

Sunday, January 23, 2022

When: 11:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. BST

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: Peacock

