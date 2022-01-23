Ornstein: Dele left out of Spurs lineup ahead of possible loan

We haven’t yet seen the starting lineup for Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today, but we already know one player who will not be on it. According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Dele has been omitted from Spurs’ matchday squad entirely, leading to speculation that he could be heading for a loan exit to another club for the rest of the season. This is on the sixth anniversary (“Dele-versary”) of Dele’s spectacular goal against Crystal Palace that marked his arrival in the Premier League.

Dele Alli left out of Tottenham squad for Chelsea today in last game before transfer window shuts a week tomorrow. #THFC open to 25yo midfielder moving on loan (contract 2024). No appealing offers yet - good chance it happens late @TheAthleticUK #CHETOT https://t.co/rLE6laEZ4R — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 23, 2022

The Ornacle doesn’t go into much detail. There have been tons of rumors suggesting that Spurs would be open to a Dele loan as potentially a precursor to a summer permanent move, as Antonio Conte doesn’t seem to prefer him for his tactics, but he doesn’t say which clubs might be interested. In fact, the article says that none of the offers that have come in yet have been acceptable to either the club or to Dele — that probably means the rumored interest from Newcastle isn’t going to materialize (which is good, not sure I could handle that).

So does this mean a move abroad? A last minute offer from a Premier League club? Who knows. It’s also possible that it just doesn’t pan out, though that would be the worst case scenario for all parties. Dele’s a talented player, but it’s becoming clear that as much as I love him, he’s not going to play much for Conte. A move benefits everyone (except me).