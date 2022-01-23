Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Spurs smushed at Stamford Bridge

After Wednesday’s heroics against Leicester City, there were hopes that Tottenham Hotspur had turned a corner and could play Chelsea competitively at Stamford Bridge.

Welp.

Due to a slew of injuries, Tottenham had to put out a makeshift lineup against the Blues, had a first half Harry Kane goal called back for a soft foul, and ultimately fell 2-0 thanks to a worldy from Hakim Ziyech and a set piece header from Thiago Silva. It was Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s first league loss while in charge.

Tottenham’s starting lineup was bizarre, possibly out of necessity. Due to a combination of injuries and absences, Conte was forced to play in a 4-4-2 formation, with Eric Dier returning to the starting XI and alongside Davinson Sanchez. Ben Davies and Japhet Tanganga were the fullbacks, and two MORE fullbacks made up the wide midfielders, with Ryan Sessegnon and Matt Doherty playing higher up the pitch. Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn were in the front two, ahead of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks.

Reactions