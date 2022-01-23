Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Well, that was absolutely no fun. From the pre-match depression over the lineup to a false hope with the waved-off Harry Kane goal and a scoreless first half, to crushing resignation that, yes, this is going to end up yet another loss to Chelsea. This match had it all.

Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.