Monday Tottenham Transfer Roundup

Good morning, Spursland! You may have noticed, but there have been a lot of rumors over the past few days. Some of them we’ve talked about. A number of them we haven’t yet. So before anything new rolls in, let’s take some time to do a quick rumor roundup to get everyone caught up. Naturally, not all of these will happen. Maybe none of them will! But they’re fun to think about.

Spurs battling Brighton for youngster Ollie Tanner

According to The Athletic, Tottenham are one of a couple of clubs extremely interested in signing one of the top talents in non-league football: Lewes FC’s Ollie Tanner. The main thing I took away from this article is that Lewes’ home ground is called The Dripping Pan which is unequivocally awesome, but aside from that Tanner is a 19-year old winger who has been training with Spurs for the past couple of weeks, and he now has an offer to join their U23 setup. There are thoughts he might consider Brighton instead because the Seagulls offer a clearer pathway to first team football. Tanner is two footed and has a rocket of a shot; it’d be unusual but not unprecedented for a club to elevate someone from non-league to the Premier League, and Tanner seems like a kid who could make the leap.

Valencia has asked for Bryan Gil on loan

A couple of days ago, Fabrizio Romano suggested that Spurs might be willing to send Bryan Gil to back to Spain for the rest of the season if they’re able to complete the signing of Adama Traore this week.

Valencia have asked Tottenham for Bryan Gil on loan until June. Real Sociedad and OGC Nice are interested too but Valencia are pushing. ⚪️ #THFC



Tottenham have not yet decided whether to let Bryan go on loan or not. Adama Traoré deal could be key - talks progressing. pic.twitter.com/fIqnsuCtLD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2022

It’s a move that could make sense if Spurs think that keeping Bryan around (but not playing much) could stunt his development. He’s still considered one of the brightest young talents in Spain despite not getting too many opportunities in this first year in the Premier League.

Jack Clark could head on loan to Sunderland

Sunderland are lining up a move to sign Tottenham winger Jack Clarke on loan. #SAFC #THFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 24, 2022

This would make a ton of sense. Clarke’s had a bit of a fitful start to his Tottenham career but there’s the sense among the fanbase that he’s already a failure because he hasn’t kicked on into the first team already. Maybe he won’t, but this would be a good opportunity to prove the haters wrong on loan in League 1. Sunderland are pushing for promotion back to the Championship this season and Clarke could be a big help in that regard.

AC Milan still wants Japhet Tanganga, but Spurs pushing for purchase obligation

Talks between Milan and #THFC expected to continue today over possible loan for Japhet Tanganga.



Spurs wary of letting defender, who's started their last five games, go - and if so favouring option to buy. Milan want straight loan. https://t.co/T3NaxDE38O — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) January 24, 2022

There does seem to be a ton of smoke around this particular rumor. Tanganga could find life in the slower-paced Serie A to be a little easier than in the Premier League where he’s struggled over the past few weeks. It’s hard to see how Spurs, already thin, would be willing to let him go without bringing in a replacement, and CB rumors have dried up recently. Spurs also want Milan to commit to a purchase clause if they’re going to let Japhet leave for Italy.

All signs still pointing towards imminent £20m Adama Traore deal

Tottenham are prepared to push on Adama Traoré deal starting from today. Talks will re-start with Wolves to enter into final details & reach the agreement. Club confident to complete the new signing. ⚪️ #THFC



No talks to include Gini Wijnaldum into Ndombele loan deal as of now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2022

Back to Fab, who’s saying what we already know — Spurs are almost certainly going to sign Adama Traore this window, unless something goes catastrophically wrong. It sure looked like Traore was saying goodbyes to his teammates and fans this weekend as well, though that could be projection.

Draxler, Wijnaldum could join Spurs in exchange for Ndombele

Georginio Wijnaldum and Julian Draxler are open to joining #THFC on loan, potentially as part of deal to send Tanguy Ndombele or Dele Alli to PSG.



The latest for @90min_Football https://t.co/qEfM6SovId — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) January 24, 2022

I continue to think that Tanguy Ndombele is probably going to end up at PSG on loan with an obligation to buy when all’s said and done. I remain a lot more skeptical that we’ll see either Julian Draxler or Gini Wijnaldum heading the other way. After losing their shirts on Tanguy, I find it strange that they’d be willing to accept one or more non-saleable assets coming the other way, especially a 28 and 31 year old already on PSG salaries . But hey, I don’t run the club.