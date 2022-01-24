Telegraph: Newcastle in talks with Spurs over Dele loan

There’s breaking news in the Telegraph this morning regarding Dele and his potential move out of Tottenham Hotspur this month. Luke Edwards, who’s beat is mostly football in the north of England, is reporting that Newcastle have opened negotiations for a potential loan to the end of the season.

90% of the article is about Newcastle’s much more advanced pursuit of Jesse Lingard as their new Saudi owners prepare to spend big to keep Toon from being relegated this season. There isn’t much here except for what’s in the first paragraph of this article. Still, this is the first time we’ve seen concrete links between Newcastle and Dele beyond a vague “they might be interested, maybe.” We don’t know if Dele would return their interest, or if any deal would include any sort of purchase clause.

Dan Kilpatrick in the Standard is reporting that Spurs are trying to raise funds for some incoming players by facilitating the sale or loans of current players, and that Dele’s departure is a key component of that process. However, the deal for Adama Traore looks to be independent of that process.

#thfc Spurs open to offloading Dele, Ndombele & Lo Celso this week to free up space in the squad for new signings. Confidence on both sides that Traore deal will be done. https://t.co/uVkMNmDipI — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 24, 2022

I have no idea if Newcastle will be Dele’s final destination; I suspect there will probably be a few twists and turns along the line, but things are moving fast here with a week to go before the window slams shut, and it sure looks like Dele’s going to end up SOMEWHERE that isn’t Tottenham Hotspur when all’s said and done.