Tottenham’s Jack Clarke to have medical ahead of loan to Sunderland

Another potential loan deal is about to go down for Tottenham Hotspur. According to Alasdair Gold, young attacking midfielder Jack Clarke is set to head out on loan to League One side Sunderland.

With Spurs looking at potentially bringing Luis Diaz in this month, also understand that one young winger, Jack Clarke, is due to have his medical at Sunderland tomorrow ahead of his loan move. https://t.co/Ew3ywLw3jd — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) January 25, 2022

Clarke was a high profile young signing that Spurs picked up from Leeds a couple of years ago but has struggled to make an impact due to injuries and other factors. Now 21, he’s at the point where he needs a good loan. As I understand it Sunderland plays some pretty exciting football and the Black Cats are currently tied with Wigan at the top of the table and look likely for promotion. It’s potentially very good for his career and future prospects if he can get some regular minutes at that level now.

Gold makes it sound as though this one could be officially announced as soon as tomorrow. This would be a good move for a player who has unfairly gotten some stick recently from impatient Spurs fans who are expecting more for him already.