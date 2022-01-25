Longari: Kessie, Barca reach verbal agreement for summer free transfer

Upon further reflection, it may be that Franck Kessie just isn’t into Tottenham Hotspur. One day after Kessie reportedly turned down an agreed-to transfer between Spurs and AC Milan for a January transfer to scenic North London, now there are reports that he (or more precisely his agents) have reached an agreement with Barcelona for a free transfer signing when his contract expires in June.

This is courtesy of Gianluigi Longari on Twitter.

Accordo verbale tra #Kessie ed il #Barcellona per giugno quando scadrà il contratto con il #Milan del centrocampista. Nessuna firma per il momento ma i #Blaugrana puntano ad arrivare alla definizione dei dettagli con l’entourage del giocatore. @tvdellosport — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) January 25, 2022

Well, we did postulate yesterday that the reason Kessie might not want to move in January is because he wanted more options to sign with more clubs when he becomes a free agent. That hasn’t really changed, we just didn’t think his free transfer would happen, like, 24 hours later. Can’t really fault him — Barcelona isn’t the Barcelona it was a couple of years ago, but it’s still Barcelona. They may be a little frayed around the edges but they still have a ton of clout (if not actual money).

So much for that. The good news is that if we’re kicking the can down the road a bit with Sofyan Amrabat, it’ll give Fabio Paratici to come up with a list of potential summer midfield targets that are even better. At least that’s what I’m telling myself right now.