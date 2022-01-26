DONE DEAL: Jack Clarke officially heads to Sunderland on loan

Tottenham’s official moves in the January transfer window have been relatively few, but here’s one that’s confirmed: Jack Clarke, as expected, has finalized his move to League 1 side Sunderland for the rest of the season.

Clarke is heading to a Sunderland side that is playing positive, exciting football at the moment and is tied with Wigan at the top of the table (although Wigan has several matches in hand). It’s a good opportunity for Clarke to get some quality first team minutes in English football, even if it’s not at the level we’d want for him at this point in his career. It does, however, seem to be a good fit, and he needs one — his last two loans, back to Leeds in 2019 and to QPR in 2020 — were pretty much busts.

Clarke will also be joining up with former Spurs player and academy graduate Dennis Cirkin who was sold to Sunderland this past summer. Cirkin has also established himself well into the Black Cats’ side, playing 1700+ minutes as a fullback and notching two assists.

Good luck to Jack!