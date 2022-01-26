Report: Tottenham to make improved offer for Luis Diaz

Yesterday, the big Tottenham Hotspur transfer news was a bid for Porto wide attacker Luis Diaz, reportedly around €45m plus add-ons. It was, to put it mildly, summarily rejected by the Portuguese club, who basically did this:

That sounds bad, but it also sounds like Spurs are going to test Porto’s resolve during what’s left of the January transfer window. According to ESPN’s James Olley, Spurs are expected to put another bid in for the Colombian attacker, who has 16 goals and 6 assists for Porto this season and has become one of the most coveted players in European football.

The report naturally doesn’t say how much the improved bid will be or when it would (hypothetically) come. We know that Spurs are pretty busy here in the last week of the window, and it’s also been suggested that the club is trying to secure some outgoings before they confirm any incomings. That means players like Tanguy Ndombele, Dele, Gio Lo Celso, and Matt Doherty might need to leave before the club sanctions any purchases.

That’s a lot of dominoes to set up and knock over! However, Diaz looks like he’d be worth the outlay. The 25 year old is considered the best Portuguese talent since Bruno Fernandes, even if he hasn’t done anything like his current output before in his career.

Meanwhile the Evening Standard says that any potential deal for Diaz could be complicated as Porto only owns 80% of his contract rights. And yes, that is a rictus smile on my face after reading that news. Isn’t the transfer window FUN?