DONE DEAL: promising Tottenham midfielder Nile John loaned to Charlton

If nothing else, Tottenham Hotspur has been very successful in finding good loans for its promising young talent in this window. The latest to get one is academy graduate and midfielder Nile John, whom the club announced this morning is heading to Charlton Athletic for the rest of the season. This is Nile’s first loan.

John, 18, has been playing regularly with Spurs’ U23s this season and made his senior debut under Nuno Espirito Santo in a 1-0 away loss to Pacos in the first leg of the Europa Conference League qualification playoff. This season he’s played mostly central midfield but has seven goals and three assists in 14 Premier League 2 matches. He’s considered a big talent, with some youth watchers hopeful that he’s good enough to break into the Spurs first team eventually.

Charlton are currently mid-table in League One and could probably use Nile’s help. Spurs have some good contacts with Charlton already; Spurs academy coach Chris Powell is a former Charlton manager and still has good relations with the club.

This is an excellent loan for Nile John and I hope he does well as he’s a kid who could have a very promising future at Spurs.