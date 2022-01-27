Report: Fiorentina linked with loan for Spurs’ Lo Celso

Now we’re getting to the good stuff. The latest report out of Italy via Portugal suggests Fiorentina might be willing to take Giovani Lo Celso off of Tottenham’s hands on loan as Spurs continue to try and find a new home for him, if only on a temporary basis.

Fiorentina is interested in loan of Giovani #LoCelso from Tottenham. Complicated deal... but possible. Let's see what happen. #Fiore #THFC https://t.co/pQqQYMX6XB — Pedro Almeida (@pedrogva6) January 27, 2022

The links between Spurs and Fiorentina have been numerous over the past year, though none of them have (as of yet) materialized. It started last summer with Dusan Vlahovic, now widely tipped to be heading to Juventus, and has continued this month, with Spurs possibly nabbing Sofyan Amrabat on a loan-to-buy deal. And now this!

All we have is this tweet — no indications on how long the loan might be (if longer than six months), whether Spurs would need to subsidize wages, or if there’s a purchase clause in there. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to suggest that this might help grease the wheels for Amrabat to come the other way, but there’s also indications that this is true either.

So take this with a grain of salt since we have a Portuguese journalist reporting on an Argentine moving from an English club to an Italian one. That’s usually a recipe for “heyyyyy maybe this isn’t happening.” But it also might be! We are now officially somewhere around Barstow at the edge of the desert, and the drugs just took hold. Let’s enjoy the ride as long as we can; just mind the bats.