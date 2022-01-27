 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spurs and PSG close to breakthrough on Tanguy Ndombele loan

Not a done deal, but the signs are pointing towards something.

By Dustin George-Miller
Tottenham Hotspur Training Session Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The links between Tottenham Hotspur with PSG for a Tanguy Ndombele loan continue to rumble along quietly, and up until the past couple of hours there really hasn’t been much to tell. PSG has been offering items from their “will expire soon” shelf as potential makeweights, ostensibly to make room in their roster for Ndombele, while Spurs haven’t been interested, instead just wanting Tanguy off their books entirely.

Well, now we might have some movement on that front. It’s not done, but it’s getting there? First, here’s RMC journalist Loïc Tanzi.

The positions between PSG and Tottenham have become closer regarding Tanguy Ndombele, around a loan with an option to buy with Paris paying 100% of the salary. The two clubs are discussing the purchase option but Paris are ready to make an effort even without [another player] leaving.

That sounds good! It certainly benefits both sides to get Tanguy out of North London and somewhere where he can actually further his career, because it sure as heck isn’t going to be at Tottenham anymore. If all sides want this to happen, the rest just becomes haggling.

Earlier, we got similar sentiments from Fabrizio Romano:

This isn’t done. And as we’ve already seen thanks to friggin’ Barcelona it’s wise not to count your chickens before they hatch at the close of a transfer window. But it seems like everything’s pointing towards an amicable conclusion here. Or if not amicable at least a conclusion. Tanguy reunites with Pochettino, Spurs get a significant salary off their books, and maybe everyone ends up happy.

To be continued.

