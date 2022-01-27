Spurs and PSG close to breakthrough on Tanguy Ndombele loan

The links between Tottenham Hotspur with PSG for a Tanguy Ndombele loan continue to rumble along quietly, and up until the past couple of hours there really hasn’t been much to tell. PSG has been offering items from their “will expire soon” shelf as potential makeweights, ostensibly to make room in their roster for Ndombele, while Spurs haven’t been interested, instead just wanting Tanguy off their books entirely.

Well, now we might have some movement on that front. It’s not done, but it’s getting there? First, here’s RMC journalist Loïc Tanzi.

Les positions se sont rapprochées entre le #PSG et Tottenham pour le prêt de Tanguy Ndombele autour d’un prêt avec option d’achat avec prise en charge à 100% du salaire par Paris. Les deux clubs discutent de l’option d’achat mais Paris est prêt à faire un effort même sans départ — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) January 27, 2022

The positions between PSG and Tottenham have become closer regarding Tanguy Ndombele, around a loan with an option to buy with Paris paying 100% of the salary. The two clubs are discussing the purchase option but Paris are ready to make an effort even without [another player] leaving.

That sounds good! It certainly benefits both sides to get Tanguy out of North London and somewhere where he can actually further his career, because it sure as heck isn’t going to be at Tottenham anymore. If all sides want this to happen, the rest just becomes haggling.

Earlier, we got similar sentiments from Fabrizio Romano:

Tottenham have been clear with Paris Saint-Germain on Tanguy Ndombele deal: no swap deal and no players included. Clubs in advanced talks over loan move, Spurs want 100% salary paid. ⚪️ #THFC



All parties confident to reach an agreement soon - not done/completed yet. pic.twitter.com/1k9EVNCIvU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2022

This isn’t done. And as we’ve already seen thanks to friggin’ Barcelona it’s wise not to count your chickens before they hatch at the close of a transfer window. But it seems like everything’s pointing towards an amicable conclusion here. Or if not amicable at least a conclusion. Tanguy reunites with Pochettino, Spurs get a significant salary off their books, and maybe everyone ends up happy.

To be continued.