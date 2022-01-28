Ornstein: Tottenham “working on” deal for Juventus’ Dejan Kulusevski

Back in late December, just before the transfer window opened, I wrote about how, according to the Italian media, Tottenham Hotspur were in “pole position” to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus in January. Then the links dried up.

But maybe not! David Ornstein writes in the Athletic that Spurs are “working on” a deal to bring the 21 year old Swedish international before the window closes.

EXCL: Tottenham working on deal to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus. 21yo Sweden attacker contracted to 2025 so if deal happens would expect loan + option/obligation. Paratici a big admirer. W/ @JackPittBrooke & @CDEccleshare for @TheAthleticUK #THFC https://t.co/gUGdlPwymH — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 28, 2022

How about THAT for an emotional swing? I’ve been pretty high on Kulu since the links first emerged. He’s been playing as an attacking midfielder at Juventus, but has versatility — he has played as a right sided attacker and inside forward when at Atalanta, and also has past experience in the eight role. Kulusevski provides a ton of shots, but also would fit into a system with both Kane and Son in the lineup without getting in their way.

Ornstein writes that the deal could be a loan with either an option or an obligation to buy; presumably that’s the part that needs to be worked out yet. Juventus just agreed a blockbuster deal with Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahovic and presumably are okay for a deal.

We have all been injured in this window. We remember damage. (Thanks, HBO’s Station Eleven). But we also need something to cling to, and Kulusevski would be a welcome and very good addition to Tottenham’s lineup, especially in a world where Lo Celso, Ndombele, and Dele are all out of the team.

I like it. Let’s do this. COYS.