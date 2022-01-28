 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Romano: Lyon the latest club to show interest in Giovani Lo Celso

OL needs a replacement for Bruno Guimaraes.

By Dustin George-Miller
Chile v Argentina - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier Photo by Javier Torres-Pool/Getty Images

The rumors are coming thick and fast now, and while there’s often not much to say about them more than what’s in the tweets, they’re at least interesting. Here’s Fabrizio Romano on one of the most recent: Olympique Lyon is the latest club to show interest in taking Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on loan.

Admittedly this doesn’t seem as strong a link as some of the others. Fab doesn’t say it’s a strong link, just he’s “one of the candidates” the club is looking at to replace Bruno Guimaraes, who looks set for Newcastle.

Honestly I’m pretty sure Spurs aren’t particularly picky about where Gio ends up so long as whatever club that is pays his wages and has the option to buy him outright at the end of the season. As for what Gio wants, we don’t really know, but I suspect it begins and ends with “play first team football” which he isn’t getting at Spurs.

We’ll keep tracking this.

