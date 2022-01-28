Romano: Lyon the latest club to show interest in Giovani Lo Celso

The rumors are coming thick and fast now, and while there’s often not much to say about them more than what’s in the tweets, they’re at least interesting. Here’s Fabrizio Romano on one of the most recent: Olympique Lyon is the latest club to show interest in taking Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on loan.

EXCL: Olympique Lyonnais are interested in signing Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham to replace Bruno Guimarães who’s set to join Newcastle. He’s considered one of the candidates in their list. ⚪️ #OL



Tottenham want full salary paid until June plus loan fee for Lo Celso. pic.twitter.com/a66p3J5luA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

Admittedly this doesn’t seem as strong a link as some of the others. Fab doesn’t say it’s a strong link, just he’s “one of the candidates” the club is looking at to replace Bruno Guimaraes, who looks set for Newcastle.

Honestly I’m pretty sure Spurs aren’t particularly picky about where Gio ends up so long as whatever club that is pays his wages and has the option to buy him outright at the end of the season. As for what Gio wants, we don’t really know, but I suspect it begins and ends with “play first team football” which he isn’t getting at Spurs.

We’ll keep tracking this.