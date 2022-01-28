Valencia working on loan deal for Bryan Gil

While we wait for an update on Dejan Kulusevski, here’s another Tottenham Hotspur outgoing transfer rumor to keep you satiated. According to our good friend Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are currently negotiating a loan deal with La Liga side Valencia (the OTHER bat-crested club in Spain!) for Bryan Gil to the end of the season.

Valencia are confident to complete Bryan Gil deal on loan from Tottenham. New direct contact on Saturday - talks progressing and the agreement looks closer. #THFC



Valencia would cover whole salary until June. Tottenham will make final decision soon. #Valencia pic.twitter.com/DC8cTQDELC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

I don’t hate this, so long as Bryan actually plays. He’s not going to get the minutes he needs as a young player to continue developing this season the way things are going now, and a return to Spain could do wonders for him in the short term, especially if Spurs bring in another midfield attacker like Kulusevski. Despite not setting the pitch on fire so far this season, I think Bryan’s been perfectly fine and still has a very high ceiling. This could be a good situation for everyone.

That changes in my mind if there’s any sort of purchase option added to the loan. There isn’t any indication that this is the case — Fabrizio certainly doesn’t mention it in this tweet — but an option would suggest that Spurs are willing to cut bait on him for the right price. A straight loan until June would be a strong sign that they think he’s a player who can contribute a lot in the future. Let’s see where this goes.