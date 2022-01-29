Ndombele to PSG deal collapses, with options limited

Uh oh. Ever heard the phrase “swings and roundabouts”? Well, I think we just got a swing. According to French journalist Julien Maynard, the loan deal between Tottenham Hotspur and PSG for Tanguy Ndombele has hit the skids, big time — but only because the French giants can’t manage to offload someone to make room for Tanguy.

Tanguy Ndombélé will not join PSG! Not a salary problem, but the capital club did not manage to free up a place. The Tottenham midfielder has several leads, including Valencia.

I guess Pochettino doesn’t have as much of a pull at PSG as we thought, huh? That sucks, unless something changes quickly. There have also been links to Valencia, as stated, but that could also be complicated — Valencia are close to an agreement to take Bryan Gil on loan for the rest of the season. Would that mean they would no longer be interested in a mercurial but insanely talented French central midfielder who’s on the outs with Antonio Conte? Unknown!

The other club reportedly interested — Everton. According to RMC, Everton is now “among the clubs in the running” for Ndombele along with Bayer Leverkusen, with Tanguy (obviously) wanting to sort out his future as soon as possible. The Toffees have also been linked with a loan for Dele; the true level of interest on either one may hinge on the opinion of (likely) new Everton manager Frank Lampard.

I’m kinda giggling at the idea of Frank and Tanguy going out and finding the best fish and chip shops in Merseyside like some weird buddy comedy we never knew we wanted, but that might just be the transfer window finally doing my head in.

It’s never dull at this club, is it?