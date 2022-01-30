DiMarzio: Tottenham, Juventus agree terms for Dejan Kulusevski

BIG NEWS in the last ten minutes! According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus have reached an agreement for Swedish international midfielder Dejan Kulusevski!

According to DiMarzio, the agreement is for a loan to the end of the season and a €5m loan fee, with an option to buy of €35m, and the option becoming a purchase obligation should Spurs make the Champions League and Kulusevski appears in half of Tottenham’s remaining matches.

Fabrizio Romano has also chimed in, saying that should the loan become permanent it will be a five year deal and that personal terms (undisclosed) have also been agreed.

While Tottenham and Juventus have reached an agreement on fee/details, Dejan Kulusevski also agreed personal terms with Spurs. He'll sign potential five-year deal in case mandatory buy clause will be triggered ⚪️ #THFC



Kulusevski's expected to fly to London in the next hours. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

DiMarzio also says that Kulu will be flying to London in the next few hours to complete the transfer. Seeing as how it’s now after midnight in London, that’s probably not happening until Sunday. I’d guess the announcement will probably wait until Monday.

I know people aren’t exactly sold on Kulusevski, but I personally am pretty damn excited and think he could be a wonderful fit for Antonio Conte’s tactics and system at Spurs.

And unless Kulu manages to get himself GAZUMPED while on the jetway disembarking at Heathrow, I’d feel pretty good that this transfer is going to go through.

There’s also news about Kulu’s Juventus teammate, Rodrigo Bentancur, but we’ll save that for another article.

LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!